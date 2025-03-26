Braze (BRZE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $155.72 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Braze Trading Up 2.7 %

BRZE opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Braze has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $212,672.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 157,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,804.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $736,801.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,053,748.12. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,921. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

