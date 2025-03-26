Braze (BRZE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $155.72 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Braze Trading Up 2.7 %
BRZE opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Braze has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $212,672.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 157,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,804.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $736,801.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,053,748.12. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,921. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on BRZE
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.