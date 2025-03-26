Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.3% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $199.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day moving average is $158.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

