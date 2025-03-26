Blue Grotto Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for 4.3% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $23,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,038,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $372.67 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.89 and a 200 day moving average of $418.99.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

