BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Shares Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 995.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BLE stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

