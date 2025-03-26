BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17, Zacks reports. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $99.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.29 million.
NASDAQ:FUFU opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. BitFuFu has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday.
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
