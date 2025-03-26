BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a 53.2% increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Shares of BOPCF opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

