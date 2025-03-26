BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a 53.2% increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.01.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
Shares of BOPCF opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BioPharma Credit
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Palantir Setting Up to Be a Big Winner With New Defense Spending
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices Can Double in Price: Here’s Why
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- How Disney’s Experiences Segment Can Restore the House of Mouse
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.