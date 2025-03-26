BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in BHP Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

