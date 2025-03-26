BG Investment Services Inc. Takes $3.24 Million Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after buying an additional 311,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,233,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,303,000 after buying an additional 362,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,967,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 850,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,333,000 after acquiring an additional 110,253 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.