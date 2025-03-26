Best Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 26th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, and Apple are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares of companies that develop, produce, or utilize technological products and services—ranging from software and hardware to telecommunications and semiconductor manufacturing. These stocks are often seen as growth investments, with their values highly impacted by innovation, market trends, and rapid technological advancements that can lead to significant price fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 203,671,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,555,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.58. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded down $14.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $611.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,051,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,803,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $656.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.00. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $221.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,723,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,431,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.43.

