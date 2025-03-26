Best Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – March 25th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, MercadoLibre, Ares Management, Ford Motor, Crown Castle, and Capital One Financial are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that own, manage, or develop real estate properties, including residential, commercial, or industrial buildings. They offer investors the opportunity to participate in the real estate market indirectly, often providing dividend income and potential capital appreciation without the need to purchase physical property. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. 11,835,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,031,797. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $49.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,183.99. 204,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,005.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,971.33.

Ares Management (ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Shares of ARES traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $155.38. 2,697,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,245. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $125.23 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,829,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,045,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Crown Castle (CCI)

NYSE:CCI traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.97.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $182.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,133. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.52 and a 200-day moving average of $176.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67.

