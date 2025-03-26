Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – March 23rd

Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies involved in researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing medications and healthcare products. These stocks can be influenced by regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, patent expirations, and overall market trends in the healthcare sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.20. 349,778,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,645,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.44. 68,284,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,227,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $839.44. 5,957,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $835.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $839.05.

