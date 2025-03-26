Best 5G Stocks To Follow Now – March 25th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the development, production, and deployment of 5G technology, comprising a range of sectors including telecommunications, network infrastructure, semiconductors, and related services. These stocks are often attractive to investors expecting significant growth as the global rollout of 5G networks accelerates, driving innovation and generating new revenue streams across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,701,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,254,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,211,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,012,449. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $242.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.17. 1,098,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

