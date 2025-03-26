Bellway (LON:BWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bellway had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

Bellway Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,412 ($31.23) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,156 ($27.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,384 ($43.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,407.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,628.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $38.00. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bellway to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,204.20 ($41.48).

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWY

About Bellway

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.