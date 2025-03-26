Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Shares Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,347.95 and last traded at $1,347.95. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,298.29.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,190.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,454.95.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

