Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.56 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.66). Baronsmead Second Venture Trust shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.67), with a volume of 25,864 shares trading hands.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £203.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.61.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.48 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s payout ratio is presently 345.90%.

In other Baronsmead Second Venture Trust news, insider Adriana Stirling purchased 18,002 shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £10,081.12 ($13,051.68). 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

