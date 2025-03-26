Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.