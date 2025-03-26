Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Price

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

