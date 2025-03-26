Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.77. Approximately 11,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 47,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Battery Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000.

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

