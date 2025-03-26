Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.77. Approximately 11,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 47,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Company Profile
The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.
