BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a 6.9% increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
BankUnited has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
BankUnited Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BKU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. 455,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,989. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $715,103.06. This represents a 4.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Compass Point boosted their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.45.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
