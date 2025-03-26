Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIL) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 1,187.8% increase from Bancreek International Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.0041.

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BCIL traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. 680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $34.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.80. Bancreek International Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

About Bancreek International Large Cap ETF

The Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (BCIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in large-cap non-US companies in developed markets. The fund aims for long-term growth of capital BCIL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Bancreek.

