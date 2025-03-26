Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $588,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $67,471,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after buying an additional 964,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in FOX by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after acquiring an additional 919,883 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after acquiring an additional 857,609 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of FOX by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 851,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 2.9 %

FOXA stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

