Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $371,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.67 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.82 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

