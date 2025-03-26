Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $1.88 Million in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $447,000.

IFS opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.19. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 574,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $11,360,865.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,470,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,885,851.70. This represents a 30.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

