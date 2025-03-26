Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $1.62 Million in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 117,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,869,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 12.7% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after buying an additional 248,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ero Copper by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 441,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 775,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Up 0.9 %

Ero Copper stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERO

Ero Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.