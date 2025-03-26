Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Grows Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in NICE were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Avion Wealth bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in NICE by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.19 and a 1-year high of $265.94.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

