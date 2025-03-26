Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Grows Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies
In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE DELL opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.