Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after buying an additional 502,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,100.31.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NOW opened at $860.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $964.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $985.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

