Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4439 per share by the bank on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a 303.6% increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has increased its dividend payment by an average of 100.2% annually over the last three years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,430. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.