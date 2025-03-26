Baby Doge Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $42.62 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $225.12 million and $42.62 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001054 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,637,674,025,419,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,637,674,025,419,275.74319546 with 163,712,269,823,768,129.41929348 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $28,924,152.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

