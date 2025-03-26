Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Sells 523,728 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Blanc sold 523,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £2,906,690.40 ($3,763,193.16).

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of AV stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 558.40 ($7.23). 5,756,851 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of £15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 491.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 390.70 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 510.20 ($6.61).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 23.60 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aviva had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aviva plc will post 46.4942529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviva Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 23.80 ($0.31) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.90. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 70.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 615 ($7.96) to GBX 635 ($8.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 585.67 ($7.58).

View Our Latest Report on AV

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.