Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Sells 523,728 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Blanc sold 523,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £2,906,690.40 ($3,763,193.16).
Aviva Stock Performance
Shares of AV stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 558.40 ($7.23). 5,756,851 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of £15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 491.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 390.70 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 510.20 ($6.61).
Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 23.60 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aviva had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aviva plc will post 46.4942529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aviva Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on AV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 615 ($7.96) to GBX 635 ($8.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 585.67 ($7.58).
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Articles
