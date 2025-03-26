Aviso Wealth Management Sells 6,369 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Aviso Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.0% of Aviso Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 142,929 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,837,000 after buying an additional 119,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.22. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

