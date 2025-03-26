Aviso Wealth Management Sells 4,255 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Aviso Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

