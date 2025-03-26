Aviso Wealth Management Has $2.95 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aviso Wealth Management raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,560. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $885.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

