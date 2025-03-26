Aviso Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aviso Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNP opened at $235.90 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

