Aviso Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aviso Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 621,874.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,311,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,777.91 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,788.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,721.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

