Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 109,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 83,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Avanti Helium Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.91.
About Avanti Helium
Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avanti Helium
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Airship AI: Why This AI Penny Stock Is Poised for a Big Breakout
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Recession Risk: Is It Going to Happen? Here Are the Key Clues
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Best of Both Worlds: 3 ETFs With High Dividend Yields, Low Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.