Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 109,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 83,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

About Avanti Helium

(Get Free Report)

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.