Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Autoliv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.55 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALV. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

