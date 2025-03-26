Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.14.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $87.55 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 34.70%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $127,391.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,013.86. The trade was a 17.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter worth $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

