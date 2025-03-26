Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 367.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

