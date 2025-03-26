Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.