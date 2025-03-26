Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,653,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,590,000 after purchasing an additional 932,309 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,040,000 after purchasing an additional 805,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6,406.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,544,000 after buying an additional 705,076 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.5 %

LLY stock opened at $852.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $839.56 and its 200-day moving average is $837.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

