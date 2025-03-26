Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 82,817 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,817 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,288 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.61.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.