Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,261 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,015.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.76. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

