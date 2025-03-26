ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Issues Earnings Results

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. ATA Creativity Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

