Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $254.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.81 and a twelve month high of $277.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.80 and a 200-day moving average of $256.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

