ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,540 shares during the quarter. ASE Technology makes up approximately 7.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ASE Technology by 103.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,571,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after buying an additional 1,818,753 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,167,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,424 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,288,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.8% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,063,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 265,767 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,983,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

