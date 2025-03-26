Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $740,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.81%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

