Arlington Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000.

BATS NJAN opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $49.64.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

