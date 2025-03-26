Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,436 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 538.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up 1.7% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DELL shares. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

