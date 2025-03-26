Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 49,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 7,161.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 175,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 173,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 70,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 349,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 348,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.88. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARIS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $973,995.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,528.40. The trade was a 27.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,749,603 shares of company stock worth $46,934,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

